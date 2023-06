Violentos disturbios en Francia tras la muerte de un adolescente a manos de la policía

Wtf?

Paris, France.

French police officer is being investigated for homicide over the fatal shooting a 17-year-old boy in the Paris suburb of Nanterre after he failed to comply with an order to stop his car.https://t.co/4cNbpADr9z pic.twitter.com/JEV2XKtc9E

— Nemo – Russian Amerikan (@Nemo70488915) June 28, 2023