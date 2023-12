Wordle 900: ¿Cuál es la respuesta del 6 de diciembre de 2023?

Sakes, Auntie. Of all the words, should have birdied that one! 😳

Wordle 900 4/6

⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜

⬜🟩🟨⬜⬜

⬜🟩🟨⬜🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

— Auntie Syzygy (@AuntieSyzygy) December 6, 2023