Wordle 778: ¿Cuál es la respuesta del 6 de Agosto de 2023?

Wordle 778 5/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

🟩⬜🟨⬜⬜

🟩🟩⬜🟨⬜

🟩🟩🟨⬜🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

That made me think a bit #Wordle778

— Barbara Marks 🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@Barbaramarks_13) August 6, 2023