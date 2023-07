Wordle 743: ¿Cuál es la respuesta del 2 de Julio de 2023?

Going from 'oh snap – I'm about to get it in 2' to what I actually got is nuts.#Wordle743

Wordle 743 6/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜

🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩

🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩

🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

— B to the G (@BTTG161) July 2, 2023