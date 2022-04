Wordle, el juego de moda: ¿cuál es la respuesta del 7 de abril de 2022?

Wordle 292 4/6#wordle

If you missed it you might want to foray into a different game.

⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛

⬛🟩⬛🟩⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 pic.twitter.com/8R9oiqUblY

— Metaverse Realtor ❁ (@SBrain69) April 7, 2022