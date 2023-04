Wordle 656: ¿Cuál es la respuesta del 6 de abril de 2023?

Wordle 656 3/6

It's fab getting a 3 (even if it was a lucky guess) 😊 Happy Thursday wordlers

⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨

⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

— Ali Redmond (nee Watson) (@Alimooncheese) April 5, 2023