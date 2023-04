Hombre falleció tras derrumbarse el techo del teatro Apollo: Frederick Livingston Jr.

Family say it was 50-year-old Frederick Livingston Jr. who was killed last night in Belvidere at a packed metal concert, when the roof collapsed.

They write, “On behalf of the family of Frederick Forest Livingston Jr. Fred was a son, brother, father, uncle and grandpa. Fred was a car (proud owner of a 1967 GTO) and heavy metal enthusiast. Fred had a big heart and cared for others deeply. Please keep all of Fred’s family and friends in your thoughts.”

