Wordle 613: ¿Cuál es la respuesta del 22 de febrero de 2023?

Wordle 613 6/6

⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨

⬛🟨🟨⬛⬛

🟩🟨⬛🟨⬛

🟩🟩⬛🟩⬛

🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Just had to pick one of the many last options I had and this was a lucky pick

— Irwin Noel (@niwrileon) February 22, 2023