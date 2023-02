Muere Richard Belzer: ¿Qué papel interpretó en La Ley y el Orden?

Old pals are disappearing.

Belzer passed today.

Love to his family.

In happier times this is us a few days before selling out Town Hall.

We practically started our careers the same moment in NYC.

He made me laugh a billion times.

RIP Belz❤️ pic.twitter.com/uc39kvxRSD

— Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) February 19, 2023