Wordle, el juego de moda: ¿cuál es la respuesta del 6 de febrero de 2022?

Well, that took some skill. 😅

Wordle 232 6/6

⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛

⬛🟨⬛🟨⬛

🟨🟨🟨⬛⬛

⬛🟨🟩⬛🟨

🟩⬛🟩🟩⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

— Dr. Sarah Pohl (@LilithElina) February 6, 2022