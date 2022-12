Wordle 546: ¿Cuál es la respuesta del 17 de diciembre de 2022?

Wordle 546 3/6*

⬜🟨⬜🟩⬜

⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

At last, Saturn’s day, named after the Roman God of agriculture.

Io Saturnalia to all of you who still celebrate! (Perhaps give the sacrifice thing a miss this year eh)

— Nomad (@tila_the_bum) December 17, 2022