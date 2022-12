Google celebra a Ana Mercedes Hoyos, distinguida artista colombiana

Ana Mercedes Hoyos (29 September 1942 – 5 September 2014) was a Colombian painter, sculptor and a pioneer in modern art in the country. In her half-century of artistic works, she garnered over seventeen awards of national and international recognition. #GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/EBWc4Ous83

— LEXION A.k.a Thomas Homerun (@LEXION293) December 17, 2022