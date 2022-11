Wordle 521: ¿Cuál es la respuesta del 22 de noviembre de 2022?

Wordle 521 5/6*

⬜⬜⬜🟨🟩

🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩

⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Unfortunately, I changed the daily word of the entrance to Worlde. If I kept it I would get one of the greatest result ever just like the meaning of #Wordle521 i. e. a highest rank 😕.

— Andalousiane (@andalousiane) November 21, 2022