Wordle, el juego de moda: ¿cuál es la respuesta del 21 de agosto de 2022?

#Wordle #wordle428

Wordle 428 5/6*

🟨⬛⬛🟨🟩

🟨⬛🟨⬛🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Again too many options today.

I wouldn't say waste of time though…..

— ᴠᴀʀᴜɴ ᴍᴀʜᴀᴀᴊᴀɴ (@Vmahaajan) August 20, 2022