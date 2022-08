Wordle, el juego de moda: ¿cuál es la respuesta del 18 de agosto de 2022?

Wordle 425 4/6

*MAJOR SPOILER*

I got tang and twang mixed up. Apparently, they're different 😅

⬜⬜⬜🟩🟨

🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜

🟩🟨🟨🟩⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩#Wordle #Wordle425

— Kimberley Strybis (@Strybinator) August 17, 2022