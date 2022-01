Wordle, el juego más viral del momento: ¿cuál es la respuesta del 16 de enero?

Wordle 211 5/6

⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨

🟩🟨⬛⬛⬛

🟩⬛🟨🟨⬛

🟩🟩🟨🟩🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

my dumbass really put soral before solar

— Grass Dirt Vacuum (@grace_v113) January 16, 2022