Wordle 1177: ¿Cuál es la respuesta del 08 de septiembre de 2024?

#WordPuzzles #WordGames 🧵 #NYTGames

Links included for you to play along with me.

Put your results in my replies if you like.

#Wordle #Wordle1177 4/6

⬛⬛🟩🟨⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟨⬛

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

t.co/jxSn9VQZ2B

1/6🟢