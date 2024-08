Wordle 1144: ¿Cuál es la respuesta del 06 de agosto de 2024?

Wordle 1144 X 3/6

⬛⬛🟨⬛🟩

🟨⬛⬛🟨🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

I didn’t know this word so this was a total fluke for me. Also, it sounds like a person’s name rather than a word 😅

#Wordle1144