Wordle 1111: ¿Cuál es la respuesta del 04 de julio de 2024?

Once I’d found all the letters using my starting words, I found the answer on the first try.

Wordle 1,111 4/6

⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛

⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨

🟨⬛🟨⬛🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

#Wordle1111