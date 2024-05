Wordle 1072: ¿Cuál es la respuesta del 26 de mayo de 2024?

Well that took some working out today using a process of elimination #Wordle1072 5/6*🫣😌

⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨

🟨⬜⬜🟩⬜

⬜⬜🟨🟩⬜

🟨⬜⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩