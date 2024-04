Wordle 1042: ¿Cuál es la respuesta del 26 de abril de 2024?

Wordle 1,042 3/6

🟨⬜🟨🟩⬜

🟨⬜🟨🟩⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

It’s good to be away from that fatal 5 for at least a few days. 😍

#Wordle #WordleWonderLeague #Wordle1042