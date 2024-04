Wordle 1027: ¿Cuál es la respuesta del 11 de abril de 2024?

Wordle 1,027 5/6

⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬛⬛🟨🟩⬛

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Did not think there were three options from line 3 on but there you go. 🧐

#Wordle #Wordle1027