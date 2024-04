Wordle 1017: ¿Cuál es la respuesta del 1 de abril de 2024?

#Wordle1017 4/6

⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜

🟨⬜⬜🟨⬜

⬜🟩🟩⬜🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

767/767 🟰 4th attempt. It may help to go green for today’s #Wordle. 🪴😉😏 More tomorrow.

#DailyWordleClub