Arrestan a Wesley Brownlee sospechoso de los asesinatos en serie en Stockton

SPD News: Homicide Series Update

Today, Chief Stanley McFadden released a video of the “Person of the Interest” from our homicide series.

Detectives also conducted further follow up with our surviving victim from the April 16, 2021, shooting that occurred at Park Street and Union Street. She described the suspect as an unknown race male, 5’10” to 6’00”, thin build, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, and dark colored pants. The person was also wearing an all-black COVID style mask.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call our tip line at (209) 937-8167. You can also email your information to policetips@stocktonca.gov.

You can submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers by:

TYPE – Submit a Tip online using the Stockton Crime Stoppers website at StocktonCrimeStoppers.org.

TALK – Call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

DOWNLOAD the P3 Tips Mobile App and submit tips anonymously.

The reward has now increased to $100,000.00 as a local business owner, who wanted to remain anonymous, donated $5,000.00 to the reward amount.

#StocktonCrimeStoppers

Publicado por Stockton Police Department en Martes, 4 de octubre de 2022