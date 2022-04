Ucrania bajo fuego: Mujer periodista muere en ataque de Rusia a Kiev: Vira Hyrych

The body of Vira Hyrych, a prominent Ukrainian radio journalist, was recovered after a Russian missile strike on her apartment building in Kyiv. She had worked for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, a U.S.-funded independent news organization, since 2018.https://t.co/kHqKQiSN3c pic.twitter.com/D7Gariy399

— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 29, 2022