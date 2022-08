Violan a reclusas en cárcel de Indiana ¿Cómo pasó?

In a joint prison of male and female prisoners, a bribe of only $1k to corrections officer David Lowe by male inmates was all that was needed to get the keys to open the gates in-between. They raped for hours

There were cameras no one came to help the women. pic.twitter.com/TSEt6jcuPJ

