Las tres víctimas del tiroteo en el centro comercial de Indiana eran latinos

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall that happened around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Four people are dead and police tell 13News the shooter is among those dead.

Greenwood Chief James Ison said two others were wounded in the shooting and are being treated at area hospitals.

Ison said a "good Samaritan" witnessed the shooting and shot and killed the shooter.

The shooter is only identified as an adult male at this time. Police said the shooter had a long rifle and several magazines of ammo.

Credit: WTHR-TV

