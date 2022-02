Tragedia en Texas: Equipo de vóley de Arizona choca contra camión y muere una jugadora

SUPPORT VENOM VOLLEYBALL CLUBhttps://t.co/fEqutgP8UT

GoFundMe and Zelle links are available to help the club is cover funeral expenses and to get its families and coaches back to Arizona safely.

Please click link above or in bio.

On behalf of the entire #AZRegion, thank you. pic.twitter.com/AJKfQUIZRQ

— AZ Region Volleyball (@usavaz) February 5, 2022