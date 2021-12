Miami: Venezolano estrangula a su esposa y se entrega a la policía

UPDATED: "I killed my wife and I'm here to turn myself in." Husband strangles wife with a zip tie, walks into a Miami-Dade police station to surrender, cops say.

Luis Manuel Romero-Moran, 46, charged with murder of Zoranllilis Cadena Cambar, 41 https://t.co/L6MRBF1ijo pic.twitter.com/BB03mV8lRh

— David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) December 28, 2021