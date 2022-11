Celebridades cambian sus nombres de Twitter a “Elon Musk” por cambios en la plataforma

Guys, Valerie Bertinelli changed her verified name to elon musk and she's using it to retweet Dem candidates, and it shows up in feeds like this.

🤣🤣🤣🤣

Some people help rebuild my faith in humanity. pic.twitter.com/6ne9yUVM65

— Roger ZenAF (@RogerZenAF) November 6, 2022