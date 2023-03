Tornado arrasó el sur de California [VIDEOS]

TORNADO CONFIRMED: The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Montebello around 11:20 a.m. Montebello fire officials say only one minor injury has been reported as a result of the tornado activity. #Montebello #tornado MORE: https://t.co/TxR6Xy7qOb pic.twitter.com/wJ2jhkTQQH

— FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) March 23, 2023