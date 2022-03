Tornado deja siete muertos en Iowa [VIDEOS]

3/6 10:55 AM CST: Severe storms are expected this afternoon through tonight from the ArkLaTex and Ozarks to the OH/TN Valleys. This includes the risk for a few tornadoes (some could be strong) and damaging winds, especially this evening/overnight across parts of nrn AR/srn MO. pic.twitter.com/S7gm0K3OEA

— NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 6, 2022