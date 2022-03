Rescatan más de 150 migrantes haitianos en las costas de Florida [VER]

#HappeningNow @USCG crews are responding to a suspected migrant venture off #OceanReef. The vessel is aground w/ #CoastGuard & partner agency rescue crews on scene. Updates will happen as more info. becomes available. @mcsonews @MiamiDadeFire @MyFWC @BiscayneNPS @CBPAMORegDirSE pic.twitter.com/D0uF712KMt

— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 6, 2022