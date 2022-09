Tormenta Ian se convirtió en un huracán categoría 1 ¿Hacía dónde se dirige?

Play

Hurricane Ian: Where will it land in Florida? Here is the latest satellite radar, track

Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian early Monday morning with sustained winds of 75 mph, and is expected to rapidly strengthen. It was last location about 90 miles southwest of Grand Cayman, and 315 miles southeast of Cuba. It is expected to pass Cayman Islands on Monday, followed by western Cuba either late Monday or…

