Todd Beamer, el héroe que intentó salvar uno de los aviones del 9/11

Will not be sharing a “where were you on 9/11” bc if you’re my age you’ll have the same story

Instead, please join me in remembering Todd Beamer of Flint, Mich today. He led the United 93 passenger revolt that near certainly saved the US Capitol from destruction.

“Let’s roll.” pic.twitter.com/ZQTn8um6mF

— Sherman McCoy (@wasphyxiation) September 11, 2021