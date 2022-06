Los tiroteos no cesan en EE.UU.: cinco muertos y varios heridos durante el fin de semana

We can’t go a day without a mass shooting. This time it’s Phoenix. Our community. Our home.

Every day a family is torn apart by gun violence. EVERY. SINGLE. DAY.

When is enough ACTUALLY going to be enough?

This is not normal. We can’t get numb to this. https://t.co/ylHw5ETaYc

— Jevin D. Hodge for Congress (@JevinHodge) June 4, 2022