Tiroteo en Metro de Washington: Al menos un muerto y tres heridos

“I’M LUCKY TO BE ALIVE”: A witness tells me that this shooting started on a bus, and continued down into the Potomac Ave Metro Station.

He said the shooter appeared to be firing at random & referred to himself as a “kill-monger”.

Witness did not want to be on cam. pic.twitter.com/7MPLBL9MXT

— Joseph Olmo (@ReporterJoseph) February 1, 2023