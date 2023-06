Tiroteo deja seis adolescentes heridos después de la celebración del Juneteenth

:: BREAKING: This is a still from video of a fight near Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration.

It shows a man pull a gun from his waistband moments before shots were fired and the crowd scattered.

MPD reports multiple people hit by gunfire.

Latest coming up on @tmj4 News at 6. pic.twitter.com/9ZzSpqYPJj

— Steve Chamraz (@TMJ4Steve) June 19, 2023