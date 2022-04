EE.UU.: Tiroteo en la embajada de Perú: reportan una víctima

Ambassador Oswaldo de Rivero met virtually with @HouseForeign Chair, @RepGregoryMeeks (D-NY) to discuss different aspects of the Peru – U.S. relationship, highlighting the policy convergence of social issues between both countries and their desire for combat climate change. pic.twitter.com/fNZs0tRhmc

— Embassy of Peru – US (@PeruInTheUSA) April 8, 2022