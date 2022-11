Tiroteo en Chicago durante la noche de Halloween dejó más de 14 heridos

One person was killed and as many as six others injured in a shooting at a Halloween party in Kansas City, KS: https://t.co/8gj79Dq9fv.

As many as 100 high schoolers were gathered at a home when a group of uninvited guests was asked to leave and at least one person opened fire. pic.twitter.com/8CDgOSXgbJ

— HLN (@HLNTV) November 1, 2022