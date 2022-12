Reconocido café de Wisconsin se incendió por completo [VIDEO]

Brick House Fire

As many of you may have heard, The Brick House Cafe caught fire today. Everyone is safe but our cafe is a total loss. We want to thank the firefighters, volunteers, and our community for doing all that they can to help with this unfortunate event.

The Brick House Cafe will be closed until further notice.

