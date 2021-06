Caída de teleférico provoca la muerte de 14 personas en Italia [IMÁGENES FUERTES]

The life of Eitan Moshe Biran, 5, the only survivor of a cable car crash in #Italy that killed 14 people, including five Israelis, is not in danger anymore, and he has left the ICU, but does not remember what happened.

Report by @RossTercatin | #Israelhttps://t.co/cZQpsB2tfe

— The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) June 1, 2021