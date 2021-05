Tragedia en Italia: Caída de Teleférico deja al menos 14 muertos: [Imágenes]

Play



At least nine dead after cable car drops in the Italian Alps | DW News

Rescue teams in northern Italy report that at least nine people have been killed in a cable-car accident. As yet there are few details on what happened in the mountains near Stresa – close to the summit of the Mottarone peak, overlooking Lake Maggiore. Rescuers say several people, including children, have been airlifted to hospital.…

2021-05-23T13:53:24Z