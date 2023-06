Mujer en Florida fue asesinada a tiros por su vecina

Susan Lorincz, 58, was apprehended at the Marion County (FL) Sheriff's Office while being restrained with handcuffs.

The arrest was made in connection with charges of manslaughter and additional offenses. Lorincz fatally shot Ajike Owens through a door, leading to her arrest. pic.twitter.com/q2GH0UbEfC

— Episodes (@episodesent) June 7, 2023