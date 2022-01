Podría ir 20 años a prisión por mostrar las nalgas durante vuelo de Delta Airlines

JUST IN: A Delta passenger faces 20 years in prison after he allegedly refused to wear a mask, went to first class and mooned a flight attendant, put his hat on the captain's head, and then threw a soda can at another passenger. Shane McInerney is out on 20,000 bond. pic.twitter.com/BmmJ5MzFNG

— Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) January 21, 2022