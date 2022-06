Matan a balazos a una mujer en un club nocturno de Texas: Shalanda Anderson

Mother of 3 was gunned down at the XTC Cabaret in Dallas on Saturday am.

A female security guard shot&killed Shalonda in the parking lot.

Family says, the story isn’t adding up& they’re demanding justice.

“Shalonda did EVERYTHING for her kids.”-Mom@wfaa #JusticeforShalonda pic.twitter.com/PsM8ZHHTh5

