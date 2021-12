¿Está abierto Sam’s Club el día de Nochebuena 2021?

So *this* is how Santa gets all his shopping done for the holidays…

.

Save on the last bit of your holiday shopping — Scan & Go Savings are happening now until Dec. 24

.

📸: theantoinettefm#SamsClub #BringTheMerry #ScanAndGo #ScanAndGoSavings pic.twitter.com/oCrKB9JB2c

— Sam’s Club (@SamsClub) December 18, 2021