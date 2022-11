¿Quién es Rolando Felipe? arrestado por tiroteo que mató a niño de 12 años

#APDAlert: Two people, one adult & one juvenile, have been shot in the 900blk of S. Zion Street. Both transported to the hospital, unknown conditions. Officers are working to get suspect descriptions. Anyone w/ info is asked to contact @CrimeStoppersCO. Any updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/r1J36WdFEW

— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 11, 2022