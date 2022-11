Christopher Darnell Jones: Sospechoso del tiroteo en Universidad de Virginia

Active shooter at University of Virginia, possible fatalities

Update: Active shooter at University of Virginia in Charlottesville identified as Christopher Darnell Jones. Christopher Darnell Jones, 11/17/99, 5’08, 190 pounds with brown eyes.

—-

Police are responding to an active shooter at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville with reports of multiple people shot they are asking people to shelter in place. Suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes. There are early reports of possible fatalities.

https://bit.ly/3TxfVo7

Publicado por Fox3Now en Domingo, 13 de noviembre de 2022