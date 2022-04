Robert Blake: el actor acumula 3 millones de dólares de deudas

Robert Blake today on his life after trials: "I could've gone on the road. Everybody out there still knows me and loves me."

Robert Blake speaks exclusively to 20/20 about working in the entertainment industry and his life today – TONIGHT at 9|8c on @ABC https://t.co/nOIDla3Rsz pic.twitter.com/9rDiF4ny4Y

— 20/20 (@ABC2020) January 11, 2019